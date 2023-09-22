Old enmity claims three lives

Three people were gunned down in Khanewal and Ahmadpur Sharqia over old enmity.

According to details, two persons were shot dead while another suffered injury in heavy firing on a car near Gharat bridge in Khanewal. Both the deceased and injured hailed from the same family.

The rescue officials shifted the dead bodies and injured to the Khanewal DHQ hospital. Police said the firing incident was a result of an old enmity.

A similar incident took place in Ahmadpur Sharqia tehsil of Bahawalpur where a man was shot dead in crossfire between two rival groups.

The tragic incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Dera Nawab Sahab police station. The deceased was later identified as Khuda Bakhsh.

Meanwhile, Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the firing on a car in Khanewal and sought report from the RPO Multan.

The IGP directed the DPO to constitute teams for the arrest of suspects.