Outlaws held hostage FIA team during raid at foreign currency shop

BUREWALA - The outlaws attacked and held hostage the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team during a raid at a shop in Gaggu Mandi Bazaar involved in the sale and purchase of foreign currency business and a case registered against the accused.

According to details, the FIA team led by Sub Inspector Multan Shabana, on a tip-off, raided at Afzal Book Shop in Gaggue Mandi Bazaar and re­covered millions of rupees foreign currency and arrested the shop owner Muhammad Afzal. Mean­while, the brother of the suspect Muhammad Kha­lid alongwith other accomplices attacked the team with sticks and got his brother released and also held hostage the team. Upon receiving the infor­mation, Gaggu Mandi police intervened and res­cued the FIA team from there. A case was regis­tered against the accused on the application of FIA SI Shabana.

NETWORK OF PREPARING FAKE PETROL UNEARTHED

The civil defence claimed to have unearthed a big network involved in preparing fake petrol by mixing it with chemicals here.

The fuel in the quantity of more than 73,000 litre was recovered from the secret depot ready to be sold out across the district, it was said.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr Ayesha said that a man was arrested on the spot with a case registered against him.

The identity of the arrested person was not re­vealed as yet. The raid was conducted at Suburban village 220/ EB over a viral video featuring Iranian oil placed with solvent-mixed oil in a house.

The de facto owner was said to flee the spot. A person was arrested on the spot with three others involved in the crime were also booked.

Samples of petrol were dispatched to the labora­tory for initiating a further enquiry, it was said.

28 SUSPECTS ROUNDED UP IN SINGLE DAY

Local police arrested 28 accused in a day in­volved in trading illegal money, weapons, liquor, and drugs during multiple raids conducted in dif­ferent parts of the city here on Wednesday.