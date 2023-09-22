Friday, September 22, 2023
Over 10,000 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region so far

Web Desk
7:08 PM | September 22, 2023
Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) in its ongoing drive against power pilferage on Friday netted 151 more power pilferers and the number of total power pilferers reached 10227.
 
101 new cases were registered and the number of total cases was 3708. The total number of arrested power pilferers reached 294.
 
The teams have also imposed a Rs 292.3 million fine on power pilferers so far.
 
Meanwhile, general managers/chief engineers have started monitoring operation circles to make the drive against defaulters for recovery of dues/arrears.
 
Over Rs 870 million have been recovered from thousands of running and permanent defaulters during the ongoing drive across the region.

