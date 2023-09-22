Pakistan, China renew pledge to further cement ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China on Thursday reiterated their strong resolve to further enhance the existing co­operation on security issues between the two coun­tries. The commitment was made in a meeting held between Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ah­mad Bugti and his Chinese counterpart Wang Xiao Hong in Beijing. The two ministers held a bilater­al meeting in Lianyungang city of eastern Jiangsu province of China on the sidelines of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2023, accordingly to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The interior minister said that China was a time tested and all weather strategic friend and ex­pressed profound appreciation on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan for the unwav­ering and unconditional support of the govern­ment and the people of China for Pakistan during all challenges. He briefed the host minister about various steps undertaken by Pakistan to ensure the foolproof security of Chinese in Pakistan who are working on various development projects.

The Chinese Minister for Public Security appreci­ated the strong resolve of the government of Paki­stan and various measures taken by it to counter the threat of terrorism, drugs, and risks to the security of Chinese nationals and installations. He expressed the hope that Pakistan and China can explore more ave­nues through capacity building and joint cooperation to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements.