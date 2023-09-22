Pakistan, China to cooperate in advancing agricultural research

LAHORE - In compliance with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a delegation representing the Punjab government embarked on a visit to Ningxia University’s School of Agriculture. During their stay in Yinchuan, they undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the region’s irrigation and agricultural systems. At the Agricultural Research Center housed within the School of Agriculture, the provincial ministers gained valuable insights into research initiatives conducted with a contemporary approach. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Ibrahim Hasan Murad engaged actively with Chinese students throughout their visit. Minister SM Tanveer lauded Ningxia University’s School of Agriculture as a leading hub for agricultural research. Azfar Ali Nasir, in his commendation of the institution, highlighted its outstanding facilities for Chinese students and emphasized the necessity of upgrading agricultural research institutions in Punjab, taking inspiration from Ningxia University. Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed a keen interest in collaborating with Chinese institutions in the realm of agricultural research.