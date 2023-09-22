Pakistan likely to shun dollar for coal import

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan is likely to shun dollar for coal import owing to exchange rate issues and opening letter of credits (LCs), as few Chinese banks have shown their willingness to open LCs in RMB to facilitate the import.

In a public hearing on review of the coal price adjustment mechanism to align it with the prevailing international prices of coal and heat values for the coal based power producers, Power Division has asked NEPRA and coal based independent power plants (IPPs) to consider payment in RMB, saying that Chinese banks have shown their willingness to open LCs in RMB for the import of coal. The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Waseem Mukhtar.

Chairman Nepra said that authority has taken viewpoint of fair mechanism of coal price and it is very delicate act. The primary role of Nepra is to safeguard interest of consumers and have to be realistic, he added. It was informed during the hearing that Pakistan had been facing issues of exchange rate and opening letter of credits (LCs) for coal import. Official of the Power Division said that there is suggestion for having these transactions in RMB and NEPRA may consider it. Pakistan has already opened LCs in Chinese bank in Chinese currency to import crude oil from Russia, the official said.

It was revealed during the hearing that the coal power plants maneuver prices of coal by importing poor quality of coal for power generation. These coal based power plants had committed to use coal containing 6000 calorific values (CVs) but they had been importing coal with 4500 to 5500 CVs, the official said. These power plants were using offspec coal but they were charging price of higher quality coal, it was disclosed. The regulator stressed that prices should be scaled down based on quality of coal.

It was further informed that these coal power plants had inked agreements with traders whereas these agreements should be signed with coal mines owners. These plants were receiving different discounts on CVs, sulphre and moisture and were not ready to give discounts to the power consumers. It was also informed that Sahiwal coal power plant had procured coal at a time when prices of coal were high and maintained inventory that was not used due to merit order. NEPRA members showed concern when they were told that Sahiwal Coal Power Plant was not claiming capacity payments to be recovered from the power consumers. Regarding the procurement of coal through spot purchases, it was informed that as per the power purchase agreements signed with imported coal based power plants, the IPPs can import 10 percent coal through spot market.

NEPRA has proposed to increase the share of spot purchase from 10 to 20 percent. It was further proposed that coal should be imported through bidding process to get competitive price of coal from local and international markets. The representative of coal based IPPs said that they had long term contract with coal suppliers and therefore getting the rates through negotiation. They said that they had faced sudden deduction of differentials without prior notice. They said that it was done without open hearing and fuel cost component was applied. “Now how can I change contract through notification of Nepra,” the representative added. On increasing the share of coal from spot market, the representative said that spot market cannot fulfill need of coal. Nepra official said that coal plant had maintained inventory of coal that was procured at high price.

“You built up inventory but did not consume it,” the official added. About tendering process of coal import, management of Port Qasim coal plant said that they had long term contract with suppliers and therefore, there were lot of issues. They said that performance guarantees and liquidly damages (LDs) were involved to maintain coal supply chain.This was done to ensure that there should be no disruption in coal supply. At present, imported coal based power plants had agreements with South African supplier. About availability of Australian coal, they said that at present demand of Australian coal was high and it was supplying to few countries like Japan and Vietnam. It was informed that since there was no discounts available on Australian coal, therefore no IPPs is exploring this option,”. They further raised issue of volatility in exchange rate. The representative of China Hub Power said that the regulator did not share any report regarding third party consultant. Regarding procuring coal from sport market, she said that according to Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) 10 percent coal would be procured from spot and remaining will procured through long term contract. “Now you are saying 20 percent coal procurement through spot whereas 10 percent is required under PPA,” she said and added “Why this question has come now,”. She said that Nepra consultant did not have complete picture.

She warned that entire process will be disrupted if we are directed to go to spot market. About claims of higher inventory and capacity payments, they said that most of the payments are going to lenders. Nepra said that price differential was 129 dollars in September 2022. “How regulator can say this is not differential,” Nepra officials said. The API 4 price is one month average coal price in South Africa total trading,” Power Division officials said. Coal based plants in Pakistan are importing coal from South Africa following this formula. At present, coal agreements are linked with API 4 and coal suppliers were not willing to give differentia