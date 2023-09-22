PCB reviews men’s team performance in Asia Cup

LAHORE-The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), led by Chairman of the Management Committee Zaka Ashraf, convened a crucial meeting on Wednesday evening with the national coaching staff, comprising Mickey Arthur, captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan, and former captains Misbah ul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez, to assess the performance of the Pakistan men’s cricket team in the ACC Asia Cup 2023.

During this review session, the entire men’s national coaching staff, featuring head coach Grant Bradburn, batting coach Andrew Puttick, and bowling coach Morne Morkel, was invited to present their evaluations of the team’s recent outings. Dr Sohail Saleem was also in attendance, providing insights into player injuries and outlining rehabilitation programs for the future.

The meeting involved a rigorous analysis of various facets, including recent team performance, player fitness, and future strategies, all aimed at enhancing the team’s overall performance. A consensus was reached on the need for a more effective approach and strategy concerning player workload management. Additionally, the importance of strengthening the team’s bench was underscored.

Chairman of Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, said, “The underlying philosophy behind this review was to foster an environment of open dialogue and consensus-building. The aim is to ensure that everyone is aligned in their discussions, pinpointing issues and devising solutions. We must candidly assess our strengths and weaknesses to determine where investments are needed to elevate our team.

“The discussions revealed that the previous management allowed numerous players to participate in league cricket, resulting in fatigue before their national duties. Moving forward, we have collectively agreed to adopt a proactive approach to manage player workload and prioritize national duty,” Zaka explained. “I am pleased that we had a productive and positive review session, and we are all on the same page. We are confident that the experience gained in the Asia Cup serves as a valuable learning curve and will assist in our preparations for the ICC Men’s World Cup.”

Highlighting the talent within the team, Zaka affirmed, “Our squad is brimming with talent, and we firmly believe that they possess the capability to compete and triumph at the highest level. We have world-class batsmen and bowlers, and we are committed to providing them with the requisite support and resources to ensure they are well-prepared for the upcoming mega event.”

Chief selector Inzamam ul Haq, who was unable to attend the meeting due to a medical emergency, met with Zaka Ashraf on Thursday afternoon and finalized the Pakistan squad for the ICC World Cup.