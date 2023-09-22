PM Kakar says Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all neighbours, including India

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, in his address at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, expressed Pakistan's desire for peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries, including its long-standing rival India.

Addressing the UNGA, PM Kakar extended congratulations on the successful convening of the session on behalf of the Pakistani people and government.

Citing ongoing conflicts in places like Ukraine, the prime minister emphasised the need for global cooperation in the face of pressing challenges like poverty and hunger. He said that poverty and hunger were on the rise worldwide, and stressed the shared responsibility to prevent the world from descending into another cold war.

Kakar also pointed out the economic crisis triggered by climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting Pakistan's vulnerability as one of the most affected countries by climate change, leading to substantial losses amounting to $30 billion.

PM Kakar reiterated Pakistan's commitment to fostering peaceful relations with all neighboring countries, including India. He however raised concerns about the current situation in Kashmir, condemning India for transforming the region into a virtual prison and for the ongoing violence against innocent Kashmiris.

Kakar emphasised the need for a continued humanitarian aid effort in Afghanistan, stating that stability in Afghanistan was of utmost importance for Pakistan. He condemned the cross-border attacks perpetrated by the banned outfits of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh into Pakistan, expressing the desire for the Kabul government to play a pivotal role in addressing this issue.



The prime minister also mentioned that the United Nations had adopted a resolution regarding Islamophobia, and now it was imperative to implement it rigorously. He called for the UN to appoint a special envoy on Islamophobia who would visit all countries and ensure stringent penalties for individuals involved in Islamophobic incidents.

Prime Minister Kakar noted that Islamophobia led to religious blasphemy and Quran desecration incidents, resulting in attacks against Muslims worldwide. He also emphasised that after the tragic events of 9/11, incidents of Islamophobia had increased, warranting global solidarity to combat this issue effectively.