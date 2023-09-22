Police arrest murder accused   

ISLAMABAD - The investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of police station arrested an accused involved in a murder case, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that, on 16 September 2023, the Tarnol police station received an application from a citizen who stated that his brother namely Nazar Khan was shot by an accused namely Nazakat due to which he was seriously injured and died on the spot. Upon receiving the application, the Tarnol Police team registered FIR. Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested the accused namely Nazakat.

The police team also recovered murder tool from his possession, while further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis. He said that, the Islamabad Capital Police adopt a zero tolerance policy against violence including injustices and crimes and the accused involved in it will be brought to justice by taking strict legal action against them.