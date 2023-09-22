PPP stresses need for opposition unity, says Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI-PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday said that PPP was prepared to engage with even its staunchest opponents for the country’s welfare. Asif Zardari possesses the ability to unite everyone and whenever the elections are announced, PPP will strive for success. Talking to media during Bilawal Bhutto’s birthday day celebration here at KPC, the former provincial minister said that during their tenure, the Energy Department provided solar systems to over 200,000 flood victims. He emphasised that they constructed houses for those affected by the floods and installed solar systems. Bilawal Bhutto has a vision to provide housing solutions in other provinces as well.

Sharjeel Memon said that Asif Ali Zardari was the pioneer of the CPEC, regardless of any propaganda against them, and the People’s Party had some surprises in store. He said that the people of the country were grappling with various issues, including high electricity bills and the People’s Party offers solutions.

He stated the PPP can protect the people from the storm of inflation.

Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that Thar coal was providing inexpensive electricity which was benefiting Karachi and other parts of the country, adding that Sindh houses the best hospitals in Pakistan, offering 100 percent free treatment and addressing heart diseases at no cost in every district. Additionally, we introduced the Rescue 1122 service.

Memon criticized the former Chief Justice, stating that Umar Atta Bandyal should have taken suo moto action against PTI chairman for potentially undermining the country’s institutions. Why Atta Bandyal, who was apparently concerned about the NAB and corruption, issued a stay on BRT, he questioned.

Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed that a level playing field signified their desire for free and transparent elections without objections from any party. He emphasized that every party may had both good and bad individuals and extended respect to Pir Pagara from the heart. Earlier, a cake cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the 35th birthday of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.