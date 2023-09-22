PPP to strictly monitor preliminary delimitation lists

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said it will strictly monitor the preliminary delimitation lists by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari issued instructions to the provincial and divisional presidents of the party regarding the publication of the lists of preliminary constituencies by the Election Commission on September 27 and asked them to “keep a close eye on the preliminary constituencies and Review the listings in full.”
After the preliminary lists are published, objections and suggestions on constituencies should be prepared and submitted to the Election Commission, he directed. Bukhari also instructed the provincial and divisional presidents to inform central election cell of the party about objections and suggestions on the preliminary constituencies. Meanwhile yesterday, the PPP celebrated the 35th Birthday of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here. Senior PPP leaders and workers attended cake-cutting ceremony.