PPP to strictly monitor preliminary delimitation lists

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said it will strictly monitor the pre­liminary delimitation lists by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari issued in­structions to the provincial and di­visional presidents of the party re­garding the publication of the lists of preliminary constituencies by the Election Commission on September 27 and asked them to “keep a close eye on the preliminary constituen­cies and Review the listings in full.”

After the preliminary lists are published, objections and sugges­tions on constituencies should be prepared and submitted to the Election Commission, he directed. Bukhari also instructed the provin­cial and divisional presidents to in­form central election cell of the par­ty about objections and suggestions on the preliminary constituencies. Meanwhile yesterday, the PPP cel­ebrated the 35th Birthday of Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here. Senior PPP leaders and workers at­tended cake-cutting ceremony.