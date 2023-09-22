Friday, September 22, 2023
PPP to strictly monitor preliminary delimitation lists

Bukhari issues instructions to party leaders regarding publication of lists

PPP to strictly monitor preliminary delimitation lists
Our Staff Reporter
September 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said it will strictly monitor the pre­liminary delimitation lists by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari issued in­structions to the provincial and di­visional presidents of the party re­garding the publication of the lists of preliminary constituencies by the Election Commission on September 27 and asked them to “keep a close eye on the preliminary constituen­cies and Review the listings in full.”

After the preliminary lists are published, objections and sugges­tions on constituencies should be prepared and submitted to the Election Commission, he directed. Bukhari also instructed the provin­cial and divisional presidents to in­form central election cell of the par­ty about objections and suggestions on the preliminary constituencies. Meanwhile yesterday, the PPP cel­ebrated the 35th Birthday of Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here. Senior PPP leaders and workers at­tended cake-cutting ceremony.

Our Staff Reporter

