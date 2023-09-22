Friday, September 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP wants timely elections, ECP should announce proper date: Kundi

PPP wants timely elections, ECP should announce proper date: Kundi
Web Desk
7:04 PM | September 22, 2023
National

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi expressed concern that despite their willingness to respect allied parties' wishes to conduct elections within 90 days, the constitutional requirement for timely elections is not being met.

"The Election Commission has not provided a schedule or a date for the elections, which is insufficient. The PPP believes in conducting elections in accordance with the constitution, even offering to hold them within 60 days. Properly announcing the election schedule and date is a crucial part of the constitutional process," he held.

Furthermore, Kundi mentioned that development projects were progressing in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and appointments were being made. However, they oppose halting development work in Sindh.

He also expressed concerns about appointments in Punjab being influenced by the PML-N, raising doubts about transparent elections. Overall, the PPP has several reservations and concerns on various issues, Kundi stressed. 

SECP notifies amendments to NBFC Rules 2003

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1695358673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023