PPP wants timely elections, ECP should announce proper date: Kundi

Pakistan Peoples Party Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi expressed concern that despite their willingness to respect allied parties' wishes to conduct elections within 90 days, the constitutional requirement for timely elections is not being met.

"The Election Commission has not provided a schedule or a date for the elections, which is insufficient. The PPP believes in conducting elections in accordance with the constitution, even offering to hold them within 60 days. Properly announcing the election schedule and date is a crucial part of the constitutional process," he held.

Furthermore, Kundi mentioned that development projects were progressing in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and appointments were being made. However, they oppose halting development work in Sindh.

He also expressed concerns about appointments in Punjab being influenced by the PML-N, raising doubts about transparent elections. Overall, the PPP has several reservations and concerns on various issues, Kundi stressed.