President condemns India’s state-sponsored killing of Sikh in Canada

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the involvement of India in the murder of Cana­dian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and urged the world to take serious note of the state-spon­sored killing on the Canadian soil.

Expressing concern over the killing of the Sikh leader, the President said that it had been the pol­icy of India to persecute and eliminate the leader­ship of minority groups in India and outside world. The brutal murder of the Sikh leader has exposed the real face of India that has been intolerant to­wards the minority groups, the President added.

He maintained that India had unleashed a reign of terror against the Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and oth­er minority communities for decades He regretted that the silence and the inaction of the world over the atrocities being committed by India in the IIO­J&K and the persecution of minorities and demol­ishment of their places of worship emboldened In­dia to carry out such operations on foreign soil.

It is an open secret that India is the major source of trouble and de-stabilization in the region us­ing the soil of neighbouring countries against Pa­kistan, false flag operations, providing training, funding and support to the militants for terror­ist activities in Pakistan but, regrettably, the world chose to remain silent, the President said.