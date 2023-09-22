PSX turns around, gains 312 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Thurs­day and gained 312.55 points, showing a positive change of 0.68 per cent, closing at 46,202.13 points against 45,889.58 points the previous day. A total of 172,158,686 shares valuing Rs.5.345 billion were traded during the day as compared to 129,372,427 shares valu­ing Rs.3.639 billion the pre­vious day. As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 195 of them recorded gains and 102 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were SEARLR2 with 25,210,712 shares at Rs0.15 per share, Maple Leaf with 15,320,162 shares at Rs29.78 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 7,596,267 shares at Rs1.15 per share. Rafhan Maize wit­nessed a maximum increase of Rs200.00 per share price, closing at Rs8050.00, whereas the runner-up was Premium Textile with a Rs28.36 rise in its per share price to Rs406.46.