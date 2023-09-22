Punjab CM for improving healthcare facilities in Punjab

Lahore - The Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday embarked on a visit to the largest General Hospital located in Yinchuan, a prominent city within China’s Ningxia province.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman accompanied the chief minister as well as representatives from the Pakistan Embassy in China.

During this visit, officials from the Ningxia Hospital provided Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi with a comprehensive overview of the hospital’s available facilities and operational procedures. Notably, the Ningxia General Hospital boasts an impressive capacity of 3,500 beds.

CM Mohsin Naqvi engaged in meaningful discussions with the medical practitioners and paramedical staff working at the Ningxia General Hospital. He personally inspected various sections of the hospital, including the reception area, wards, and specialized departments. Furthermore, he took the opportunity to observe the accommodations provided for doctors and paramedical staff.

In addition to these inspections, CM Mohsin Naqvi paid close attention to critical areas such as the blood sample collection room, the medical supply store, and the emergency ward. He also conducted a thorough examination of the ambulance fleet, which was equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment. The latest machinery and treatment equipment available at the hospital did not escape his scrutiny.

CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his admiration for the commendable management staff at one of Ningxia’s largest General Hospitals, deeming them worthy of emulation. Drawing a parallel with his recent visit to Uzbekistan, he highlighted that he had assessed the facilities at another foreign hospital and was eager to apply the lessons learned to enhance medical services within Punjab.

He reaffirmed his commitment to improving healthcare facilities in Punjab, with a focus on aligning them with the standards set by the Ningxia government.

Additionally, CM Mohsin Naqvi took the time to interact with Pakistani nationals employed at the Ningxia General Hospital. He engaged in meaningful discussions with them, sharing insights and perspectives to further enhance the collaboration and exchange of knowledge between the two nations in the field of healthcare.