Punjab Police registering 1,000 electricity thefts cases on daily basis, says IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to crack down on anti-national and anti-social elements who are damaging the national exchequer by electricity thefts. He released a special video message about the crackdown against electricity thieves, here on Thurs­day. He said that the crackdown of the Punjab Po­lice against electricity thieves has been accelerated across the province including Lahore and the Punjab Police is registering more than 1000 cases against electricity thieves on a daily basis. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the anti-social elements in­volved in electricity theft are causing a loss of 600 bil­lion rupees to the country’s exchequer annually and one year’s robbery of the country’s treasury by elec­tricity thieves is equivalent to the amount stolen in all the crimes of dacoity, robbery, kidnapping against ransom etc during 15 years across the whole prov­ince. He said that the total annual amount looted in theft, dacoity and other crimes is very less compared to electricity theft. Dr. Usman Anwar said that anti-national elements and culprits involved in electric­ity theft will not get any concession now, and on the instructions of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Punjab, Punjab Police is speeding up the crackdown against the elements of electricity theft. The accused who steal electricity in villages, cities, factories, com­mercial level are being brought under the law. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that those who steal electricity by hooking, directly from the transformer, tampering with the meter or in any other way will be dealt with an iron hand.