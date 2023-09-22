Friday, September 22, 2023
Rain with wind/thundershower expected in most parts of country

Web Desk
9:31 AM | September 22, 2023
Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are also likely during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta seventeen, Gilgit and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.   

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar and Pulwama seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh nine, Anantnag and Baramula sixteen and Shopian thirteen degree centigrade.      

