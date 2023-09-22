Rising wave of Hindutva should be matter of deep concern for the world: PM

Anwaarul Haq Kakar addresses Council on Foreign Relations n Says Pakistan stands ready to work with US and all partners n PM lauds China’s unflinching support to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.
NEW YORK - Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has expressed the belief that a strong Pakistan-US relation can be a force for stability and progress in South Asia and beyond.
He was addressing the prominent US-think tank Council on Foreign Relations, on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA session in New York on Thursday.
The Prime Minister, however, said that enduring partnerships are not built overnight as they require patience, understanding and investment on both sides.
He said Pakistan stands ready to work with the United States and all partners, who share our vision of a peaceful and prosperous world, where cooperation triumphs over conflicts.
He expressed the optimism that US continued support and engagement will be crucial economically, diplomatically and in promoting people to people ties.
Anwaarul Haq Kakar said shared value of democracy, human rights and rule of law has been the foundation of Pakistan-US enduring partnership spanning over decades and will continue to do so as we have revitalized this relationship.
He recalled that both countries have prospered whenever we have worked together. He said our bilateral agenda encompasses security cooperation trade and investment, IT, energy, climate change, agriculture as well as overall connectivity and enhanced people to people linkages through greater education and cultural exchanges.
On economic collaboration, the Prime Minister said the United States is our largest export destination with an impressive total of 8.4 billion dollars last year. He said it is his government’s priority to improve Pakistan’s business climate and attract US capital and expertise. He added that over 80 US enterprises are already operating and thriving in Pakistan. He said we have established a Special Investment Facilitation Council to make Pakistan an attractive destination for investment and innovation in key areas such as agriculture, mining and minerals, Information Technology, energy and defence production.
Highlighting the importance of people to people contacts, Anwaarul Haq Kakar said there are nearly one million Pakistani-Americans or Americans of Pakistani origin living in the United States, excelling in all fields and acting as a bridge between Pakistan and the United States.
He said our brightest young men and women aspire to study in US colleges and universities through several scholarship programmes, including the Fulbright award. He said we look forward to enhancing education cooperation. Talking about the climate change challenge, the Prime Minister said Pakistan contributes less than one percent of global Greenhouse gas emissions. He said Pakistan is working hard to mitigate carbon emissions and transition to renewable but we and other developing nations cannot shoulder the burden alone. He said pursing climate justice requires a collective response with far greater actions and industrialized nations.
Commenting on the menace of terrorism, Anwaarul Haq Kakar said the resurgence of this threat by dangerous entities like TTP is a matter of grave concern for Pakistan and the entire international community.
He urged the global community to stand united in the face of this newly emerging threat. He said we have done before to ensure the safety and security of our people, a stable Afghanistan continues to remain an important foreign policy priority for Pakistan and the United States. About Afghan issue, he welcomed the US direct engagement with the Afghan Government and said that Pakistan on its part would continue to push Afghan authorities to honour their commitments, including women rights, girls’ education and ensuring that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist attacks against other countries.
Regarding regional situation, the prime minister said Pakistan understands that peace and stability in its neighborhood is an essential prerequisite for economic prosperity and social sector development. He said in this spirit, we desire to have peaceful relations with all countries in the region and beyond. He said Pakistan does not wish to join any camp politics. He said Pakistan has successfully maintained good relations with both the US and China and would continue to do so.
The prime minister further said that Pakistan remains desirous of peaceful relations with India, but our quest requires reciprocal sincerity by the Indian Government. He said measures taken by India in 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have pushed our region into a dangerous and dark alley. He said the government and the people of Pakistan are deeply concerned about the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK, including attempts by the BJP government to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.
He said the rising wave of Hindutva, inspired by anti-Muslim extremism in India and other minorities should be a matter of deep concern for the entire international community, including the United States. Anwaarul Haq Kakar urged the US Administration to persuade the Indian Government that without amicably resolving the Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, we cannot free the people of South Asia from perennial instability.
Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaaru -Haq Kakar has appreciated China’s unflinching support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and socio-economic development.
The Prime Minister and Vice-President of China Han Zheng met at the sidelines of UNGA Summit in New York on Thursday. The Prime Minister noted that China’s firm opposition to holding any G20 meeting in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir reflected China’s principled stance for upholding international law and UN resolutions. The conversation was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality that has been the hallmark of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relationship including CPEC and bilateral economic and financial cooperation.
In his remarks, Vice-President Han Zheng said that Pakistan-China friendship is unique and has withstood the vicissitude of time due to deep fraternal ties between the peoples of two nations.
He said as a close neighbor and iron-brother, Pakistan occupies a special position in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy and that China would continue its efforts for safeguarding Pakistan’s core interests and for the economic development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.
Expressing satisfaction at the steady development of CPEC projects in Pakistan, the two sides agreed on the centrality of CPEC for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and expressed their firm commitment to continue working together for realizing its shared objectives. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the celebratory events held in both countries to mark the 10th anniversary of CPEC. They also agreed to further deepening their cooperation at the multilateral fora. Prime Minister and Vice-President agreed to continue the momentum of high level exchanges between Pakistan and China. The Prime Minister invited Chinese Vice-President to undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience which the latter graciously accepted.