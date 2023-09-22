Rupee deals another blow to dollar, gains Rs1.11

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Thursday witnessed 13th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs 1.11 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 292.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 293.88. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 293 and Rs 295.9 respec­tively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.31 to close at Rs 311.98 against the last day’s closing of Rs 314.29, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen came down by 1 paisa to close at Rs 1.97, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.17 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 360.23 as compared to the last closing of Rs 363.40. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 30 and 29 paisas to close at Rs 79.71 and Rs 78.05 respectively.