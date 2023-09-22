Rural youth summit empowers women in KP

Peshawar - The three-day Rural Youth Summit came to a resounding conclusion with the enthusiastic participation of women community members from the Pakistan Community Support Project (PCSP) implementation areas.

Female students from universities and colleges, particularly those based in Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, and the adjoining areas, were also in attendance. The Rural Youth Summit (RY S) is a collaboration between the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the World Bank, providing a transformative platform for young people, both men and women, to explore and enrich their future development opportunities.

The RY S team, comprising PCSP and World Bank representatives, designed the event, which included engaging panel discussions and mentoring sessions with key experts to enlighten the youth about the boundless potential of digital technology, including opportunities to start their businesses.

A special focus was given to the empowerment of women, with female speakers sharing their inspiring stories. One of the keynote speakers, Samar Khan, a professional cyclist and founder of Samar Camp, inspired the female audience with her journey and stated, “Everything is possible if we pursue our dream. There is no distinction between men and women, and all of us are equally capable.”