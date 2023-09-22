SC imposes fine on lawyer for wasting time

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a fine worth Rs 5,000 against a lawyer for wasting court’s time and ordered him to submit a receipt after depositing the amount in any welfare organization of his choice. A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case pertaining to a property. During the course of proceeding, the CJP remarked that the petitioner’s counsel tried to mislead the court. Addressing the counsel, the CJP said that the court did not trust you any more after this act. The court imposed the fine on lawyer and ordered him to deposit it to any welfare institution and present receipt.