SC imposes fine on lawyer for wasting time

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a fine worth Rs 5,000 against a lawyer for wasting court’s time and ordered him to submit a receipt after de­positing the amount in any welfare organization of his choice. A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case pertaining to a prop­erty. During the course of pro­ceeding, the CJP remarked that the petitioner’s counsel tried to mislead the court. Address­ing the counsel, the CJP said that the court did not trust you any more after this act. The court imposed the fine on law­yer and ordered him to depos­it it to any welfare institution and present receipt.