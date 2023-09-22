Friday, September 22, 2023
SC to take up Faizabad sit-in case on 29th

SC to take up Faizabad sit-in case on 29th
Agencies
September 22, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has fixed the review petition on Fais­abad sit-in case for hearing on Sep­tember 28.

A three-member apex court bench headed by the chief justice and com­prising Justice Aminud Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case. It is to be mentioned here that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had giv­en his observations against Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and Mutahidda Qaumi Movement in the case, which is pend­ing with the court for the last three years, and Justice Isa had to face a reference against him. On 21 November 2017, the Supreme Court had initiated a suo motu case pertaining to the sit-in at Faizabad. On 22 November 2018, a two-judge bench consisting of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mushir Alam had reserved its judgement on the case. 

The Faizabad sit-in was organized by Teh­reek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). It started the pro­test on November 8, 2017, and set up camp at the Faizabad Interchange contesting changes in the Elections Bill 2017 in which the word ‘oath’ changed to ‘declaration’. The protesters demanded the resignation of then Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid to protect the identity of the country.

Agencies

