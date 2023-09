Shamsi Academy National Juniors Tennis finals today 

LAHORE - Ma­hateer Muhammad, Ahtisham Humiyun (SNGPL) and Raa­him Veqar reached the semi­finals of U-18 singles whereas Zubair Raja, Mahateer and Baqir Ali entered men’s sin­gles semis of Shamsi Acad­emy National Juniors Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club, Karachi. In U-18 sin­gles quarters, Mahateer beat Kashan 6-1, 6-2, Ahtisham Humiyun beat Taimoor 6-2, 6-2, Raahim Veqar beat Rayan 6-2, 6-2. In girls U-18 singles 1st round, Daliah Shazim beat Tehreem 8-1, Alizeh Pirzada beat Insiya 8-0 and Wania Bhagat beat Eman 8-1. In U-16 singles quarters, Ahtisham beat Hazik 6-1, 6-0, Muzam­mil Khan beat Muneer 7-6, 2-1, rtd, Taimoor Ansari beat Dhuraf 6-1, 6-4, Samer Zaman beat Ismail 6-1, 6-1. In U-14 singles quarters, Muzammil Khan, Ali Bachani and Hazik Areejo were the winners. In U-12 singles pre-quarters, Meer Abbas beat Aboubaker 2-4, 4-2, 4-2. In U-12 singles quarters, Zain Nomi beat Emre Shazim 4-1, 4-1. The fi­nals will be played today with Syed Junaid Ali Shah, Sports Minister Sindh, gracing the occasion as chief guest.