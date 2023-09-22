Sindh governor foresees US dollar falling to Rs250 mark

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori stated on Friday that the surging price of the US dollar, driven by black market activities, was poised to decrease and reach the Rs 250 benchmark.

Accompanied by Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, Tessori addressed a gathering of journalists, emphasising the caretaker government's commitment to improving Pakistan.

The Sindh governor stressed that Pakistan's progress hinged on positive developments and highlighted the pivotal roles that the UAE, China and Turkey were set to play in advancing Pakistan's economy. He noted that their responses had been highly favorable in this regard.

Tessori expressed his belief that the interim government would be remembered if it successfully steered the country in the right direction.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, speaking to the media, described his meeting with the Sindh governor as constructive. He mentioned that work on the delimitation of constituencies was currently underway, and if any political party had concerns, they should address them with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Solangi made it clear that the caretaker government did not possess the authority to question the ECP.