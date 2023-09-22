Sindh govt warns of action against politicians facilitating dacoits

SUKKUR-Caretaker Interior Minister Sindh Brigadier Haris Nawaz has warned chiefs and politicians of legal action if crimes occur in their areas. Addressing a press conference in Sukkur on Thursday, Nawaz said that the Sindh government is determined to get rid of criminals including robbers, thieves and kidnappers. He said that the government is also working to raise the morale of the Sindh Police and equip them with modern weapons.

Nawaz said that if there is a crime in any chieftain’s range or tribe, legal action will be taken against him. If there is a senior politician, then the government will request his disqualification in the Election Commission.

“I will not sit quietly until the bandits are eliminated from the province,” Nawaz said. “Criminals with petty cases will be welcomed if they surrender.”

Nawaz also said that the government will warn the chiefs and try to settle their disputes. Additional allowance will be given to the personnel operating in the rough area.

His warning comes as the Sindh government is facing increasing pressure to improve the law and order situation in the province. In recent months, there have been a number of high-profile crimes, including the murder of journalist Jan Muhammad Maher.

The Sindh government has announced a number of measures to improve the law and order situation, including a crackdown on criminals and an increase in police presence. It is hoped that Nawaz’s warning will send a strong message to criminals and their supporters.