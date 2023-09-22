Sindh imposes ban on pillion riding

The Sindh government on Friday imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and other districts of the province due to 'Chup Tazia' processions taking place on Sept 25 and Eid Milad-un-Nabi events on Sept 29.

The Sindh Home Department issued a notification in this regard.

The notification issued in response to a letter from the Sindh police chief, who had recommended that it is necessary to take immediate steps to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incidents during the processions.

However, the ban will not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform, and employees of the essential services.

“The Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby impose a ban on pillion riding of motorcycle/scooter in various zones/districts of the province of Sindh," read the notification.