Striving 24/7 to improve infrastructure of Karachi: Mayor

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that he is working day and night for the improvement of infrastructure in Karachi. He said this during the visit to different areas of the city after the rain and while inspecting the ongoing development works on Thursday. He said that the People’s Party believes in serving the people and fulfilling its promises. The drainage work was started immediately after the recent rain. In case of more rains, it will be ensured that rainwater does not stay anywhere in the city, he said. He said that all civic organizations are working in collaboration to provide convenience to the citizens. This process of improvement and development will continue without any break, he added. On this occasion, Chairman Chinesar Town Farhan Ghani, Mayor Karachi’s Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, and other officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the work of the newly constructed road in Chinesar Goth and issued instructions to the officers for sustainable work. He said that this is the main road for the residents of Chinesar Goth, which was in bad condition for a long time and because of the uneven road it was difficult for vehicles to pass, but now a new road is being constructed here, which will facilitate the residents of the area. He also reviewed and inspected various parts of the road. The residents of the area appreciated the development works under KMC and said that this main highway was in a state of disrepair for a long time, which the Mayor of Karachi paid immediate attention to and a major problem of the area is going to be solved.

The Mayor Karachi also reviewed the construction of a road in block 6 of PECHS and said that the reconstruction of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Road in PECHS and Chanesar Goth Road is currently going on and it will be completed as soon as possible.

Development works are going on in different areas of Karachi, he said.

The Mayor Karachi along with the officers visited various areas including Old City Area, Tower, Maripur, Mai Kolachi Road, and Ziauddin Ahmed Road, I.I Chandrigar Road, ICI Bridge, Sultanabad, Boat Basin, Bilawal Chowrangi, and adjacent areas.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi instructed the concerned officers that water should not accumulate anywhere after the rain and that drainage should be ensured as soon as possible. He expressed satisfaction that despite the rain, the city drains are fully functional and flowing along and the situation has improved significantly due to advance cleaning, Mayor Karachi directed the officers to act on citizens’ complaints regarding drainage immediately to facilitate them.