Supreme court upholds CCP’s enquiry, information gathering powers

ISLAMABAD - In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has unanimously upheld the statutory powers of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP). The powers relate to gathering of information and conducting of enquiries. A three-member bench comprising former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Ayesha A. Malik passed the judgement, said a press release issued here. The Supreme Court declared that there is no restriction on CCP’s general regulatory powers to call for information under Section 36 of the Competition Act, 2010. It has also stated a clear obligation on undertakings to fully comply with CCP’s directives for the provision of information. The apex court has further declared that CCP is not obligated to provide detailed reasoning before commencing an enquiry. The court stated that initiation of an enquiry under Section 37 of the Act is not an adverse action. It is merely a fact-finding exercise distinct from show cause proceedings under Section 30 of the Act.