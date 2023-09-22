Supreme court upholds CCP’s enquiry, information gathering powers

ISLAMABAD - In a historic judgment, the Su­preme Court of Pakistan has unanimously upheld the stat­utory powers of the Compe­tition Commission of Paki­stan (CCP). The powers relate to gathering of information and conducting of enqui­ries. A three-member bench comprising former Chief Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Jus­tice Ayesha A. Malik passed the judgement, said a press release issued here. The Su­preme Court declared that there is no restriction on CCP’s general regulatory pow­ers to call for information un­der Section 36 of the Compe­tition Act, 2010. It has also stated a clear obligation on undertakings to fully com­ply with CCP’s directives for the provision of information. The apex court has further declared that CCP is not obli­gated to provide detailed rea­soning before commencing an enquiry. The court stated that initiation of an enquiry under Section 37 of the Act is not an adverse action. It is merely a fact-finding exercise distinct from show cause proceedings under Section 30 of the Act.