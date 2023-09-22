Friday, September 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Supreme court upholds CCP’s enquiry, information gathering powers

Supreme court upholds CCP’s enquiry, information gathering powers
Agencies
September 22, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  In a historic judgment, the Su­preme Court of Pakistan has unanimously upheld the stat­utory powers of the Compe­tition Commission of Paki­stan (CCP). The powers relate to gathering of information and conducting of enqui­ries. A three-member bench comprising former Chief Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Jus­tice Ayesha A. Malik passed the judgement, said a press release issued here. The Su­preme Court declared that there is no restriction on CCP’s general regulatory pow­ers to call for information un­der Section 36 of the Compe­tition Act, 2010. It has also stated a clear obligation on undertakings to fully com­ply with CCP’s directives for the provision of information. The apex court has further declared that CCP is not obli­gated to provide detailed rea­soning before commencing an enquiry. The court stated that initiation of an enquiry under Section 37 of the Act is not an adverse action. It is merely a fact-finding exercise distinct from show cause proceedings under Section 30 of the Act.

Any date for elections beyond 90-day limit is unconstitutional: PTI

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1695278937.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023