TDAP actively addressing UAE’s ban on export of fresh chilled meat

KARACHI-Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is actively addressing the recent ban imposed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the export of fresh chilled meat (by sea) from Pakistan, effective October 10, 2023. The ban follows the arrival of several containers of sub-standard fresh beef in Dubai, as reported by the Dubai Municipal Authorities.

Initial investigations have revealed that the sub-standard quality of meat was allegedly due to inefficient/non-functionality of the refrigeration system installed in the reefer containers, which is a responsibility of the shipping lines. It has also been learnt that the concerned exporters have filed damages against the shipping line. The Pakistani Consulate, in Dubai, has engaged with stakeholders, to ascertain the reason for this unfortunate event including requesting for a formal meeting with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to present Pakistan’s viewpoint and comprehensively address their concerns. The Mission will seek to assuage the concerns highlighted by the UAE authorities and at the same time strongly advocate for vacation of the ban.

“TDAP remains committed to facilitating fair trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE while upholding international standards of quality and safety. We are optimistic that through constructive dialogue and cooperation, both nations will find an amicable resolution that allows the resumption of fresh chilled meat exports from Pakistan to the UAE. TDAP continues to closely follow developments in the case,” TDAP statement said.