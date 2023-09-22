What’s problem in paying a small amount of tax: CJP

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed an appeal in a case per­taining to income tax re­fund under the special status of tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

During the course of pro­ceedings, Riaz Hussain, the petitioner’s counsel, ad­opted the stance that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment and the Customs Department had issued notifications related to tax refunds for tribal people.

The CJP questioned whether the petitioner wanted issuance of separate notifications for the trib­al areas vis-à-vis all laws of Pakistan. Justice Athar Mi­nallah said that if the special status (of tribal areas) were maintained then a separate notification was required.

The CJP remarked that what was the problem in paying a small amount of tax when the petitioner lived in Pakistan availing all facilities. Roads, bridges and schools were built from the tax revenue, he added.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that income tax could not be imposed in that tribal areas, and that his client wanted refund of tax worth Rs 3.7 million.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the old sta­tus of tribal areas no lon­ger existed as they had been merged into the KP.

Later, the apex court dis­missed the appeal for in­come tax refund under the special status of the tribal areas. Petitioner Muhammad Tahir, a res­ident of Mansehra, had filed an application for re­fund of income tax paid in 2011 and the Income Tax Tribunal had given a ver­dict in his favour. How­ever, the Peshawar High Court suspended that de­cision, which was upheld by the apex court today.