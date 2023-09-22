World Rhino Day 2023

ISLAMABAD-“Rewilding the Greater One Horned Rhino –South Asia’s Extinct Megaherbivore”

World Rhino Day observed on 22nd of September stands as a global testament to our collective commitment to protect the majestic rhinoceros species across the world.

Today, the black rhino, the Javan rhino, and the Sumatran rhino are all classified as Critically Endangered by the IUCN Red List. Greater one-horned rhinos are listed as Vulnerable and white rhinos are listed as Near Threatened.

Remarkably, up until 400 years ago, the Indian Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros (GOHR) freely roamed a vast territory, stretching from Myanmar in the east to the Indus Valley in Pakistan in the west. This majestic species thrived along the northern Indian-Burmese border, encompassing regions of Nepal and Bhutan. Remarkable traces of their existence echoed in far-flung lands, with whispers of their presence reaching Myanmar, Southern China, and Indochina. Historical accounts from the time of Mughal Emperor Babur even documented these creatures, with their westernmost reach extending to the city of Peshawar in Pakistan.

In 1556, Turkish Admiral Sidi Ali, serving under Suleiman the Great, provided an intriguing record of encountering rhinoceroses in northern Pakistan. His descriptions vividly portrayed their impressive stature and the length of their distinctive horns. Moreover, archaeological finds in the ancient city of MohenjoDaro shed light on the connection between humans and the Indian rhinoceros. Seals and ceramic artifacts depicted these creatures, sometimes appearing in what seemed like captivity, hinting at their revered status in the region.

These archaeological discoveries indicated that the species, identified as R. unicornis, was well-known to the inhabitants, likely residing near MohenjoDaro.

However, in modern times, these colossal creatures have retreated into the shadows, confined to small, isolated populations, primarily found in India and Nepal. Their main strongholds are now the Kaziranga National Park in India and Nepal’s Chitwan National Park.

Centuries have brought forth a relentless onslaught of threats to the GOHR. These creatures were hunted persistently as agricultural pests, their noble forms reduced to trophies and meat. Their rugged hides found new life as shields and charms, while their majestic horns, once symbols of strength, found their way into traditional Asian markets for medicinal purposes and ceremonial daggers. As time marched on, more shadows gathered on the horizon, casting long, menacing threats over their existence.Illegal harvesting and trade, alongside habitat fragmentation and loss, stripped away the landscapes they once called home, while the marginalization of local communities left these gentle giants vulnerable.

Small and isolated, they became susceptible to the whims of genetics, demographics, and the ever-changing environment. Harsh monsoon floods displaced and injured these majestic creatures and their vulnerable calves, as seen in places like Pobitora National Park in Nepal. Amidst it all, an insidious menace lurked: plastic pollution. Recent discoveries uncovered plastic particles in the dung of the GOHR, raising concerns about their health. Yet, despite these formidable challenges, the rhinoceroses stand as resilient survivors, their story a testament to the enduring struggle for conservation and protection.

The GOHR thrives in grasslands, and changes in these habitats pose an inevitable threat. Loss in grassland quality primarily stems from the growth of invasive species and natural succession, compounded by alterations in water regimes, which together jeopardize the rhino habitats.

GOHR is the only large mammal species in Asia to be downlisted from endangered to vulnerable on the IUCN Red list in 2008. It was close to extinction with a population of fewer than two hundred in the beginning of the 20th century. However, the species still faces tremendous risks due to its limited distribution, with significant numbers found in 10 protected areas spanning Nepal and India, covering approximately 4,000 km2. Moreover, approximately 67% of the global population, around 3,624 individuals, is concentrated in Kaziranga National Park in Assam, rendering them highly susceptible to stochastic events and natural calamities.

Once, a land resonated with the thunderous presence of the GOHR, but centuries of habitat loss and relentless poaching eventually muted their footsteps.

It’s crucial for human development to pause and grant nature the space to recapture its untamed essence. Rewilding offers a unique and innovative opportunity to reinvigorate the ancient landscapes that once cradled these magnificent creatures.

Rewilding is a proven response to the escalating pressure on natural ecosystems caused by global population density and resource exploitation. It allows nature to flourish and reestablish equilibrium in our ever-evolving world.

The long-term management strategy for rhino rewilding hinges on the metapopulation concept. This approach entails creating populations of isolated animals that interact through migration, facilitated by conscious management initiatives within fenced reserves. Across Africa, this metapopulation management approach has played a pivotal role in maintaining positive rhino population growth rates, even in the face of intense poaching pressure in many range states.These conservation models, centered around national parks and natural reserves, are essential from a rewilding perspective.

Notably, countries such as India, Nepal, and various African nations are effectively sustaining rhino populations through collaborative efforts between government bodies and non-governmental organizations. Their success stories highlight the importance of establishing comprehensive reintroduction frameworks within designated rhino-protected areas, with active engagement from respective governments and the expertise of independent rhinoceros specialists, contributing significantly to the conservation of theGOHR.

Restoration has become a global imperative since the Convention on Biological Diversity committed to revitalizing at least 15% of our degraded ecosystems. Concurrently, the United Nations has ushered in the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, spanning from 2021 to 2030, uniting the world in the mission to prevent, halt, and reverse the damage inflicted upon our precious Earth.

In the context of Pakistan’s indigenous ecosystems, addressing their survival is a monumental task. A deeper understanding of the land’s natural history has revealed a potential solution: the reintroduction of the GOHR, a native species that has seemwingly been systematically and recklessly eradicated, along with a significant portion of the country’s historical habitats. Through the development of a comprehensive policy framework and the implementation of community-driven initiatives, this remarkable conservation endeavor has the potential to naturally rejuvenate a lost landscape.

The forging of strategic partnerships with provincial governments and local communities plays a pivotal role in revitalizing national parks facing formidable challenges. This collaborative approach not only acts as a catalyst for the formulation of robust policy frameworks but also paves the way for the thoughtful introduction and effective management of large mammal populations.

In conclusion, World Rhino Day reminds us of the urgent need to protect and conserve these magnificent creatures. The story of the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros is a testament to the enduring struggle for conservation and protection, and it calls upon us to take action to ensure that they continue to roam our planet for generations to come.