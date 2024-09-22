25 KP universities without VCs, facing administrative challenges

Peshawar - Around 25 universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are currently operating without vice-chancellors, resulting in significant administrative challenges within these higher education institutions. The province has a total of 34 universities, many of which are grappling with staff shortages due to retirements, with no new appointments made thus far.

Dr Farman Ullah, general secretary of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) KP, spoke to The Nation, highlighting that while student enrolment has risen, there have been no corresponding faculty appointments. He pointed out, “According to HEC guidelines, there must be at least one teacher for every 25 students. However, the situation is alarming. For instance, the Nursing Department at Kohat University of Science and Technology has no permanent faculty for around 286 students, relying entirely on visiting faculty.”

Dr Farman criticized the government for neglecting the education sector over the past 11 years, asserting that it has not been a priority.

In response, Meena Khan Afridi, the provincial minister for higher education, assured that the process for appointing vice-chancellors would be completed soon. “While 25 universities currently lack full-fledged VCs, pro-VCs are in place and have the authority to manage operations. We advertised the VC positions in July, with an application deadline of August 25. However, some candidates approached the Peshawar High Court, which has stayed the appointment process. We have now approached the Supreme Court and are hopeful of a resolution soon,” she stated.

Meanwhile, FAPUASA expressed alarm over a recent provincial government notification requiring autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions, including universities, to seek prior approval from the Finance Department for creating new posts or making appointments.

In a letter to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FAPUASA’s general secretary raised concerns about the notification, emphasizing that these universities are autonomously governed and primarily funded by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Islamabad. He noted that the provincial government does not allocate any budget to these institutions, making such restrictions unnecessary.

“The restrictions could severely impact the educational standards of public sector universities, which are already facing challenges due to regional security issues and the war on terror,” the letter warned. It cautioned that bureaucratic hurdles could delay critical appointments, disrupt academic calendars, and hinder universities’ ability to provide quality education to thousands of students.

FAPUASA also stressed that the provincial government’s directive undermines university autonomy and threatens the credibility of degrees issued by HEC-certified institutions. The letter urged the chief ministerto reconsider the notification, allowing universities to operate independently under national educational standards set by HEC.

The federation warned that failure to address these concerns could result in long-term damage to the higher education system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling for prompt action to safeguard the future of higher education in the province.