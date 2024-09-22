8th Silk Road Expo boosts Pakistan-China energy cooperation

The 8th International Expo, currently underway in the northwestern Chinese city of Xi'an, has become a significant platform for promoting energy sector cooperation between Pakistan and China. Participants from both nations engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing industrial collaboration and deepening practical cooperation in the energy sector.

This year’s expo, themed "Deepening Connectivity and Expanding Economic and Trade Cooperation," honors Pakistan as the guest country. The Pakistani pavilion, spanning 500 square meters, showcases some of Pakistan’s leading companies in petroleum, energy, and minerals, providing opportunities for B2B exchanges.

During the opening ceremony, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. He mentioned that out of the 13 priority areas identified for Pakistan-China cooperation, two key sectors were being discussed at the expo: petroleum exploration and refining, and the utilization of Thar coal in urea production and other downstream industries.

A roundtable meeting was held on the sidelines of the expo, featuring representatives from 15 Pakistani energy companies, including Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL). Chinese counterparts from renowned energy and petroleum companies, such as Yanchang Petroleum International Limited, Xi’an Shiyou University, and Shanghai Electric Group, also participated.

Pakistan's Petroleum Minister, Musadik Malik, provided insights into Pakistan’s coal and oil reserves, emphasizing the need for advanced technologies to develop these resources. He expressed Pakistan’s interest in collaborating with China on modern energy technologies.

Hussainullah, a staff member at the Pakistani pavilion, noted that energy cooperation is a vital component of Pakistan-China relations. He expressed hope that Chinese investors would gain a better understanding of the current energy development opportunities in Pakistan through the expo and looked forward to further collaboration with Chinese partners.