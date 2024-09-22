Sunday, September 22, 2024
Abubakar, Abdur Rehman, Hajra win titles in SICAS Punjab Jr Tennis

Our Staff Reporter
September 22, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Abubakar Talha (Wapda), Abdur Rehman (SICAS), Hajra Rana (SICAS), and the duo of Waqar Misar/Brig (R) Ghazanfar emerged as champions in the SICAS Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024, which concluded on Saturday at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park, Lahore. In the boys’ U-18 final, Abubakar Talha delivered a commanding performance, defeating Asad Zaman 6-0, 6-2. Abubakar expressed gratitude to his sponsors, EURO Petroleum, for their continuous support and acknowledged his coach Mehboob Waheed Jan for guiding him through his recovery from injury. The student of FGEI also extended his thanks to SA Gardens for their consistent backing since his U-10 days. Meanwhile, Abdur Rehman and Hajra Rana, both star students of SICAS, showcased their immense talent by clinching two titles each. In the boys’ U-16 final, Abdur Rehman overpowered Muhammad Huzaima 6-2 and then went on to claim the boys’ U-14 title by defeating Aalay Hussain 6-2. Hajra Rana also proved her mettle, securing the girls’ U-14 crown by beating Bismel Zia 6-3 and later dominating the girls’ U-12 final, crushing Khadija Suhail 6-0. In the boys/girls U-14 doubles final, M Muaz and M Ayan triumphed over Abdur Rehman and Hajra Suhail 6-3. Muhammad Ayan clinched the boys’ U-12 title by edging out Muhammad Muaz 6-4. Ayan also captured the boys/girls U-10 title by defeating Salman Pirzada 6-0.In the seniors 65+ doubles category, Waqar Misar and Brig (R) Ghazanfar overpowered Shahid Waqar and Mobin Malik 8-1 to secure the title. The closing ceremony was graced by Mr. Shehryar Salamat, Director of SICAS, and Shahid Zaman, former Secretary Sports, who distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up. PLTA SEVP Rashid Malik, Col (R) Asif Dar, Nauman Aleem, Waqar Nisar, players, and their families were also present at the event.

Our Staff Reporter

