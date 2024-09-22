Sunday, September 22, 2024
ASI accuses SHO of stealing AC, fan at Larkana police station

September 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) filed a complaint against the station house officer (SHO) and head muharrar for stealing his air-conditioner and fan from the premises of Police Station Sachal district Larkana on Saturday. In his complaint, Abdul Majeed Gopang stated that SHO of Sachal Police Station Sajjad Bhatti and Head Muharrar Imtiaz Jokhio were involved in stealing the air-conditioner and fan from the premises of the police station. He appealed to Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Police Larkana to take stern action against the suspects and direct registration of the FIR against the accused persons.

