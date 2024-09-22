Atrocious Electricity Bill

On August 19, 2024, an advertisement in The Nation claimed that electricity rates had been reduced by Rs 14 per unit for consumers in Punjab and Islamabad using between 201 and 500 units. However, this is misleading. In my July electricity bill, I was charged Rs 19.8 per unit, including taxes, for 200 units, and in August, the rate skyrocketed to Rs 48.8 per unit for 208 units. This is outrageous. Instead of working for the benefit of the people, the government seems to be working against them. The President, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister of Punjab must take notice and address this issue for the sake of the people. I should not have to pay such exorbitant rates.

SYED AQEEL SARWAR,

Lahore.