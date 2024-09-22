Attack on primary school teacher condemned amid political pressure

SUJAWAL - Teachers of district Sujawal have condemned an attack on a teacher during duty hours in Jati Taluka of district Sujawal on Friday. According to information provided by the spokesperson of Primary Teachers Association (PTLF) , Ashraf Ali, a dedicated primary school teacher was present at the School when a group of armed men led by Ali Hassan and Jan Muhammad Janu stormed primary school located near Begna area of Jati Taluka and attacked him. The teacher asked son of Ali Hassan regarding his constant absence from the school on which he became annoyed and complained to his father who along with a few local goons barged his way to the school and manhandled the teacher. Officials of the teachers association revealed that the perpetrators had the backing of local political figures that had been causing hindrance in the way of legal action. They further said that the teacher who came under the on slot had a significant track record and had been serving as in charge Head Master of the School for the past many years. The President of the Teacher’s association revealed that they were trying to resolve the issue but also facing political pressure. On the other hand teachers including Zaheer Hussain, Imtiaz Ali, Najeeb Sarvech and others urged concerned authorities to provide protection to teachers deployed in far flung areas of district Sujawal. They said that the lives of teachers were at the stack in the district.