Carey’s heroics lead Australia to 68-run win over England in 2nd ODI

LEEDS - Australia secured a commanding 68-run victory over England in the second ODI at Headingley on Saturday, thanks to a crucial knock by Alex Carey. The win put Australia 2-0 up in the five-match series, marking their 14th consecutive ODI win.

After being put in to bat, Australia found themselves in deep trouble at 221-9. However, wicketkeeper-batsman Carey rescued the innings with a brisk 74, dominating a last-wicket stand of 49 with Josh Hazlewood to take Australia to a competitive 270 all out. Carey’s 67-ball knock, featuring eight fours and three sixes, proved decisive in the low-scoring contest.

England’s chase faltered early, collapsing to 65-5, and they were eventually bowled out for 202 in 40.5 overs. None of the English batsmen managed a half-century, with Jamie Smith top-scoring with 49 before falling to Hazlewood. Mitchell Starc (3-50) and Hazlewood (2-54), returning after illness, wreaked havoc on England’s top order. Starc’s inswinging yorker trapped England captain Harry Brook lbw for just four, and Phil Salt was caught behind off Hazlewood, while Will Jacks fell for a golden duck to a superb diving catch by Matthew Short.

Ben Duckett, who had top-scored for England in the first ODI, was dismissed for 32 after being deceived by Aaron Hardie’s slower ball, while Liam Livingstone followed for a golden duck, brilliantly caught by a diving Carey down the leg side.

Earlier, Australia’s innings was held together by captain Mitchell Marsh, who scored 60, and Carey’s late heroics. Travis Head, fresh off his career-best 154 in the first ODI, was dismissed for 29 after a promising start, while Marnus Labuschagne managed only 19 before miscuing a pull shot.

Australia’s lower order collapsed quickly, losing three wickets for five runs before Carey’s composed knock ensured they posted a competitive total. The series continues on Tuesday at Chester-le-Street, where England will be desperate to avoid going 3-0 down.

Player of the Match Alex Carey reflected on his performance, saying: “It’s been a quiet winter, and I really enjoyed spending some quality time with my family. It was good to earn some brownie points at home, especially with such a busy schedule. Having time with family is so important. Pre-season back home was pretty chilly, so I spent a lot of time indoors.

“I absolutely love playing here, and I expected that kind of welcome. Hazlewood stuck around brilliantly at the end and did a fantastic job. The big quicks were outstanding today, and Hardie made an impact both with the bat and ball, grabbing a couple of wickets. It’s great to have the chance to contribute in this team, and I’m having so much fun out there,” he added.

Scores in Brief

AUSTRALIA 270 (Carey 74, Marsh 60, Carse 3-75) beat ENGLAND 202 (Smith 49, Starc 3-50) by 68 runs.