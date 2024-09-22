CM Punjab announces to establish Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore

The day is aimed at raising awareness about the disease and encouragement of patients battling it and honoring the resilience of their families.

Meanwhile, in her message on World Rose Day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt wishes to cancer patients, acknowledging their strength and resilience.

She also announced the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, which represents a significant step in providing essential treatment and care for cancer patients.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting cancer patients, affirming that every patient will receive free and quality treatment.