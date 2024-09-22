Computer, AI classes start at 150 primary schools

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad education sector is set to launch computer and AI classes in 150 primary schools of Federal Directorate of Education by next week. This initiative aims to equip students with essential tech skills and knowledge, fostering a generation ready for the challenges of an increasingly digital world, said a press release here yesterday. The program is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Federal education and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), ensuring that the curriculum is both innovative and relevant and computer fellows are both qualified and trained.

Designed in consultation with leading technology companies, the curriculum focuses on foundational computer skills and artificial intelligence concepts, tailored to engage young learners effectively.

To support this educational initiative, the IT infrastructure in these schools will be upgraded to meet the needs of students, providing them with access to the latest technology and resources.

This commitment to quality education aligns with the government’s vision of improving digital education across the country.

Parents and educators can look forward to an exciting new chapter in their children’s education, paving the way for future opportunities in the tech landscape.

With the launch of these classes, Islamabad takes a proactive step towards nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders in technology, it added.