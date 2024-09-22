Condolence meeting held to honour religious personalities

Peshawar - A condolence meeting was held at a local reference hall to honour Hazrat Abdullah Shah, a true companion of the Prophet in Thatta, as well as Syed Hasan Badshah of Peshawar, Syed Shah Mohammad Ghos of Lahore, and the late Syed Mukaram Ali Shah Gellani, a prominent figure in the Sadat community of Peshawar.

A large number of relatives, family friends, and devotees attended the event.

Addressing the gathering in memory of Mukaram Shah Gellani, Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Shah praised him as a great religious leader and a beacon of light for his followers. He noted that Mukaram Shah Gellani’s impressive personality fostered meaningful connections among friends.

Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam also emphasized the deceased’s humility and friendliness, stating that his religious contributions will be remembered forever.

Former Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, while recalling his close association with Mukaram Shah Gellani, described him as a person who deeply loved humanity and attracted people from diverse backgrounds. He noted that gatherings hosted by the deceased brought together individuals with differing political views.

Syed Zahid Hussain Shah, a well-known religious figure and close friend of the late Mukaram Ali Shah, shared memories of his character and suggested establishing an educational institution in his memory. He remarked that creating a school would serve as a lasting charitable contribution to honour the deceased.

The proposal received strong support from the participants of the ceremony.