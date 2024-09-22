Constellation of flavorful, Thai culinary aroma clouds the air

Ab khan - Although there were no signs boosting Michelin star at the newly renovated courtyard at Mariott hotel Islamabad, the venue, had a full assembly of spicy tastebuds of the town to tantalize their palates with the launch of three-day Thai food festival. The open-air bistro was ostentatiously decorated with intricate floral setting, ferry lights, chairs and tables with a midas touch and a symphony of Thai herbs and spices let loose, enticing the guests in attendance. It was like a constellation of flavorful, Thai culinary aroma which clouded the air.

Over past few years, culinary scene around the world has embraced multiculturism and the tastebuds are open for a challenge. Taking advantage of this cultural infusion, Thai cuisine too has jumped on the gastronomical bandwagon and become ubiquitous with diners who are no strangers to the likes of Tom Yum soup, Phad Thai noodles or Papaya salad anymore.

Going with the change of winds, Mariott hotel, Islamabad collaborated with the Royal Thai embassy Islamabad who especially flew in a performing arts troupe to complement three-day Thai food cultural milieu to feast the eyes as well as the palates for the guests in attendance.

One has to snake through the aisles while appreciating the soft glow of gold, warm vibrant colors and exquisite traditional carvings aesthetically placed in the courtyard.

Once seated, appetizers and soup were served on the table. Fish cake, spring rolls, chicken satay to go with a choice of tom yum or noodle soup.

To satisfy the spice threshold, tom yum prawn soup was the best choice. It was like a moth to the flame with kaffir lime leaves, garlic and decent quantity of large prawns swimming in the tom yum broth. The adrenaline rush of spices and exotic flavors undulating in the bowl was potentially a tumultuous assault on the tastebuds. Fish cake was an identical of aalo pakora till it touched the palates. The crunch was missing but the meat and acidity of fish was very much felt. Chicken satay was well marinated and the spring rolls prima sort.

For main course the guest had to make a beeline and the first stop was the salad bar with som tam, laab gai, yam won sen and yum sam krob. Lost in transition, som tom was what we call papaya salad. It was bursting with flavors. Roasted peanuts, chilies, garlic carrot and crunchy strips of freshly sliced green unripe papaya and a hint of dried shrimps’ assembled in front of the guests was a treat to the eyes. It was both crunchy and flavorful.

Prawns with Thai herbs, pla sam ros fish, beef basil and chiang mai chicken were a few picks from an array of Thai dishes on display. The chef Mr. Thaiwichal, was at the helm of affairs tossing fresh prawns into the wok and spicing it up with herbaceous leaves. With a festival of fresh ingredients, spices and myriad flavors, the dish was indeed a treat for seafood aficionados. The beef basil was succulent and well balanced. The basil played its role well by not overpowering the its fragrance but only supporting it. The beef was tender and not too spicy unless you ask for it.

It is no doubt that Thai food is elegant, perfumed and scrupulously crafted. In other words, it is an avant-garde match that is not available in other Asian cuisines in general.

Pad Thai was being served from the wok but without any meat. The mountain of noodles, however, could be decorated by a large number of condiments displayed on the table. The pad eggplant was moist and the savory garlic sauce filled the missing meaty element. The famous Thai fish, pla sam ros was well coated in batter before being put under the fire. The fish passed with flying colors as all three flavors salty, sweet and hot with the combination of deep-fried fish fillet oomph the taste. Once golden brown, the chef, fished it out and poured the sauce. It was soft but with a nice crunchy skin and covered in a perfectly spiced seasoning. The evening started with coconut water shell served on the table and the finale was the coconut ice-cream to end the night.

In a nut shell, the Thai food festival at the Marriott hotel courtyard is an absolute knockout. The piquant complexity of the live dishes being served at the festival punctuated with bursts of galangal, kaffar lime leaves, ginger and lemon grass leaves the epicureans thrust for good food satisfied to the core.