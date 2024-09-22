Sunday, September 22, 2024
CPO holds open court

September 22, 2024
FAISALABAD   -   City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil held an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office today to hear public complaints. A large number of people attended in the Khulli Katchery and presented their applications, complaining against the police department. The CPO heard all the complaints and issued on-spot directives for their redress on priority. He also directed police officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy to arrest criminals and the provision of full safety and security to lives and properties of people.

