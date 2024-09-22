Danube River peaks in Hungary's capital, gradual recession expected

The Danube River swelled to record levels in Hungary's capital Budapest early on Saturday, reaching up to 830 centimeters (over 27.2 feet), according to the national news agency, MTI.

The water level started to recede after the peak at about 5 a.m., reportedly dropping 2 cm between over the next two to three hours.

This flood marks the fourth-highest level recorded in the city, surpassing the historic water levels seen in 2010 by several centimeters.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed the media during a briefing, stating that riverbanks could reopen as early as next week. However, he noted that the decline in water levels would be slow.

Forecasts from the country's water management authority indicated that the water level could drop to 620 centimeters by Sept. 25 and that if this occurs, traffic along the riverbanks may resume, potentially alleviating congestion in the city.

Severe floods claimed lives earlier this week as parts of Eastern and Central Europe are grappling with Storm Boris.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes across a swathe of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, while the toll has reportedly risen to at least 20 — seven in Romania, five each in Poland and Austria, and three in the Czech Republic.

After hitting Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania, flooding was expected to affect Slovakia and Hungary next as a result of a low-pressure system from northern Italy that has been dumping record rainfall in the region.​​​​​​​