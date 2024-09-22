DC asks officials to remove encroachment, inspect LGP shops on daily basis

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, has directed his subordinates to start a consistent action against soft-encroachment, inspect LPG shops and monitor prices of essential commodities. He held a meeting at his office here on Saturday with the district Additional DCs, Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, Executive Engineers of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) and officials of Planning and Development. The DC said all ACs and Mukhtiarkars should initiate operations against soft encroachment to maintain public spaces and to improve access for the residents. He added that safety inspections at LPG shops should be conducted daily to ensure compliance with the safety regulations. Memon instructed all his subordinate officers to closely monitor the rates of essential goods to protect the public from price manipulation. With regard to the development projects, the DC emphasized that all the ongoing and future development works should be carefully supervised to ensure timely completion and efficiency.

He warned that strict action would be taken against illegal occupation of state land, with a focus on preventing future encroachments.

Memon emphasized that every possible effort should be made to serve and facilitate the public, ensuring their concerns were addressed promptly.