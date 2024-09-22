Donald Trump has gained popularity after attacks, will win US elections: Mian Mateen

LAHORE - Trade leader and President Patriotic Companions Mian Marteen on Saturday said that former US President Donald Trump has gained popularity following the assassination attempt on his life. He said that Donald Trump most probably would win the upcoming US elections. He said that the gun attack on the former US president and firing near to his rally are tragic incidents. The US investigation agencies surely know about the perpetrators and the motives behind the attacks but apparently such attacks were aimed at creating fear and to influence the voters ahead of the elections. He said that the attackers wanted to terrify Donald Trump but he is a sportsman, a peace loving and a person of very strong nerves. Mian Mateen further said that Donald Trump has rightly stated that had he been the US president the wars in the Ukraine and Gaza would not have prolonged and complex. He said that the US is under debt worth 43 trillion dollars. Hence, US President Joe Biden’s move to supply weapons worth billions of dollars to other countries would not put an additional burden on the US economy but would prolong the ongoing wars. Under present circumstances, Mian Mateen said, the US president has gained a lot of popularity and support from the people of America and the foreign states as well. Donald Trump will win the elections with the support of people of the United Sates, he added.