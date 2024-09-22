EDF board approves Rs. 8.5 billion proposals for Expo 2025 in Osaka

The Export Development Fund (EDF) Board has approved 20 financial proposals worth over Rs. 8.5 billion, targeting sectors such as textiles, agriculture, and global branding for Pakistan’s participation in Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. The decision was made during the 85th EDF Board meeting, chaired by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on September 20, 2024.

The approved proposals focus on textiles, food and agriculture, gems and jewellery, and the defence sector, while also emphasizing the branding of Pakistan at an international level. These initiatives aim to boost exports by showcasing Pakistan’s potential at global events like Expo 2025.

This was the first meeting of the newly constituted EDF Board, which includes ex-officio members from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industries, State Bank of Pakistan, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). The board also has 15 private sector representatives, including leaders from key sectors such as value-added textiles, agriculture, livestock, and chemical engineering.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the new board members and emphasized the importance of using EDF funds to support export growth through value addition, research and development (R&D), and upgrading export infrastructure. He highlighted the potential for marketing and branding Pakistani products in the international arena.

The board also discussed recent reforms within the EDF, including its recognition as an autonomous body, digitalization of revenue collection, and the establishment of systems to facilitate exporters. Additionally, a detailed strategy for EDF's future has been initiated with the support of the FCDO Remit Project, while a Chartered Accountancy firm has been hired to restructure EDF for more efficient use of its funds.

Various committees were formed to focus on R&D, training, and technology enhancement. The board also directed the presentation of the EDF-PSW (Pakistan Single Window) MoU for further analysis at the next meeting. This MoU is designed to improve communication between EDF and exporters through the PSW platform, offering targeted information sharing and market intelligence.

The approved projects also include international exhibitions in Pakistan, such as Expo 2025 by TDAP, the IDEAS defence expo by DEPO, and the Gems & Jewellery Show by FPCCI. These events will serve not only as a platform for Pakistani exporters but also as key branding activities for Pakistan on the global stage.