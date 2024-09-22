Election campaign of PIAF PBG sets stage for victory in LCCI polls

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) elections for the 2024-26 term are underway, and the PIAF PBG, led by the Anjum Nisar Group, has emerged as a strong contender. The grand election meeting held the other day by the PIAF-PBG has been touted as the largest and most successful gathering in the history of Lahore’s business community, further solidifying their position as frontrunners in the race. Mian Abuzar Shad, former PIAF chairman and one of the top leaders of Lahore’s business community, addressed the gathering, expressing confidence in the alliance’s success. He noted the overwhelming turnout as a sign of the alliance’s deep-rooted support within the city’s business sector.

“We are on the path to victory, not just for us but for the entire business community. The Alliance has consistently delivered, and this time will be no different. Our commitment to uplift and support businesses will continue to grow stronger,” said Shad.

The meeting, held at a packed venue in the heart of the city at a local hotel, saw thousands of genuine voters and members of the business community. The atmosphere was electric, with the hall filled beyond capacity and additional attendees standing as chairs ran out. Enthusiastic supporters kept pouring in, creating a spectacle of unity and commitment to the alliance’s cause.

During his speech, Shad outlined the key initiatives that the PIAF-PBG has undertaken in recent years. These include efforts to modernize industrial policies, ease taxation burdens on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and lobby for better access to international markets. The alliance also emphasized its role in resolving longstanding issues such as power shortages and high energy costs, which have stifled business growth in Lahore.

Mian Abuzar Shad further highlighted that, if elected, the PIAF-PBG will continue advocating for technological advancements and digitalization within local businesses, allowing for increased global competitiveness. He stressed the importance of collective effort, stating, “We will ensure that our business community not only survives but thrives in the evolving global landscape.”

He also lauded Ali Hassam Asghar, Mardan Zaidi, Yousaf Shah, Harris Attique, Mian Imran Asghar, Usman Malik and others for their untiring efforts for making the show a thumping success.

As the grand meeting concluded, there was a palpable sense of optimism among attendees, with chants of “We will win!” echoing through the halls. The PIAF-PBG’s strong showing has undoubtedly shifted the momentum in the election campaign, leaving many to believe that a victory for the Anjum Nisar Group is within reach.

With polling just around the corner, the business community is keenly watching as the Progressive PIAF Alliance makes its final push for leadership at LCCI.