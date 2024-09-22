Equinox on September 22 brings equal day and night across the globe

On September 22, people in Pakistan and many parts of the world will experience equal lengths of day and night as the autumn equinox occurs. This astronomical event, which happens twice a year, marks the moment when the sun is directly over the equator, resulting in nearly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

Experts from the Meteorological Department explained that the equinox occurs when the Earth's tilt aligns perfectly with the sun. "The September equinox marks the transition from summer to autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, while in the Southern Hemisphere, it signals the arrival of spring," said one meteorologist. "A similar event takes place around March 22, during the spring equinox, as the sun moves between the Tropic of Capricorn and the Tropic of Cancer."

The phenomenon is part of the Earth’s natural rotation and tilt, which causes varying day lengths throughout the year. On March 22, the sun moves from the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere to the Tropic of Cancer in the Northern Hemisphere, while on September 22, it passes over the equator, balancing day and night.

The equator, an imaginary line that divides the Earth into two equal halves, North and South, plays a key role in this event. "The equinox highlights a brief moment of global symmetry when the sun is directly over the equator, creating equal amounts of daylight for both hemispheres," explained an astronomer from a local observatory.

As this natural phenomenon continues to captivate observers around the world, many cultures celebrate the equinox as a time of renewal and balance.