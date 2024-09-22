Sunday, September 22, 2024
Ex-Advisor to Sindh CM arrested in narcotics case

September 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   A former Adviser of Sindh Chief Minister Ismail Dahiri has been arrested and booked in an FIR of possessing narcotics while his gunman has been charged with carrying an unlicensed automatic rifle. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that Dahiri, who was the Advisor during Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP’s) government from 2008 to 2013, was rounded up from Autobahn road by the A-Section police. According to him, SHO Inspector Naek Muhammad Khoso received a tip-off about movement of some narcotics from that road after which he started checking vehicles. He told that Dahiri was moving with his gunman Inayat Otho in a SUV from which the police recovered 5 kilograms of hashish and a kalashnikov. The spokesman claimed that even the vehicle, which had been impounded, was unregistered. He apprised that 2 separate FIRs under the Narcotics Act and Sindh Arms Act had been registered against the apprehended persons.

Cycling rally inspires community spirit

